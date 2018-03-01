77-year-old riding bike towed by girlfriend dies after crash, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A 77-year-old Deltona man on a motorized bicycle that was being towed by a rope behind a pickup truck driven by his 66-year-old fiance has died after being ejected and crashing, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Raymond Bath died after being injured in Tuesday's crash.

Deputies said Bath was on a bike being pulled by a Ford F-150 driven by Suzette Huber.

The two were traveling east on Saxon Boulevard, taking the bicycle to be repaired, deputies said. As the truck slowed to turn onto Cranbrook Avenue, Bath was ejected and landed on the road, causing numerous injuries, including a head injury, deputies said.

Bath was not wearing a helmet, according to deputies.

Bath was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where he died two days later, officials said.

Officials said neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash. No charges are expected to be filed against Huber.



