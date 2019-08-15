90 days? Florida man sentenced for killing motorcyclist

BARTOW, Fla. - A Florida man who struck and killed a motorcyclist while trying to pass two cars on a rural road was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a year without driving.

The Ledger reports Jarrod Witt Lee, 33, was facing up to a year in jail Wednesday for culpable negligence in the 2017 death of motorcyclist Philip Brown.

Judge Larry Helms handed down a lesser sentence instead. Lee cannot drive during his year on probation.

Lee's car hit the motorcycle head-on, and Brown, 40, was thrown from his bike and died, officials said.

Prosecutors were seeking a vehicular homicide conviction, but jurors found Lee guilty of the lesser charge. The judge said the jury's decision limited his sentencing options.

