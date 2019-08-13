Beloved Florida school bus driver killed in crash on first day of school

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida school bus driver died in a car crash as she was heading to work on what she had planned to be her last first day of school.

Hillsborough County school spokesman Jim Beekman said Cynthia Gibson had planned to retire at the end of this school year after working for the district for 30 years. She was killed early Monday while driving her car to work.

School officials said Gibson, who was called "Ms. Cherry," was "well-known and well-loved."

Officials haven't released details about the crash.

Beekman said Gibson was a strong advocate for drivers and understood the importance they play in children's lives.

Grief counselors were available for employees at the district's transportation department.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.