Big rig involved in fatal crash in Clermont

A fatal crash is investigated in Lake County.

CLERMONT, Fla. - A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer is under investigation in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported at 7:35 a.m. at State Road 33 and County Road 474 in Clermont.

Troopers said the crash involved a big rig and at least one other vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Troopers said others were injured in the wreck.

S.R. 33 is expected to remain closed in the area due to a "lengthy investigation." The FHP said drivers should use U.S. 27 as an alternate route.

No other details have been released.

Clermont: SR 33 is closed at CR 474 due to a car accident. Deputies are currently on scene with EMS and FHP. pic.twitter.com/PEAe7Ef7BE — LCSO Alerts (@LCSOAlerts) August 21, 2018

