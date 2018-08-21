Traffic

Big rig involved in fatal crash in Clermont

FHP says others injured in wreck; SR 33 closed near CR 474

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A fatal crash is investigated in Lake County.

CLERMONT, Fla. - A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer is under investigation in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported at 7:35 a.m. at State Road 33 and County Road 474 in Clermont.

More Traffic Headlines

Troopers said the crash involved a big rig and at least one other vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said. 

Troopers said others were injured in the wreck.

S.R. 33 is expected to remain closed in the area due to a "lengthy investigation." The FHP said drivers should use U.S. 27 as an alternate route.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.