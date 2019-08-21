Cars go airborne after bridge collapses near Florida-Georgia line

QUINCY, Fla. - A bridge near the Georgia-Florida line collapsed early Wednesday morning, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue.

News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported that the collapse took place on Hutchinson Ferry Road, which runs northwest out of Quincy.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two cars went airborne over the collapsed structure around 5:10 a.m. Both drivers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

“Everyone traveling in that area please keep your eyes open and watch for road hazards,” the Decatur (Georgia) County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook.

All local traffic is being detoured and rerouted.

