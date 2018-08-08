Clermont woman, 71, killed in crash with big rig

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 71-year-old Clermont woman was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Mary Rowe Johnson died in the wreck, which was reported at 8:15 p.m. on State Road 33 at Berry Groves Road, according to the FHP.

Troopers said Johnson was driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4 and was stopped at a stop sign. She then made a left turn onto S.R. 33 and pulled into the direct path of a semitrailer driven by a 29-year-old Dundee man, the FHP said.

According to troopers, the front of the big rig struck the left side of the car.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.