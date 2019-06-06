Driver breaks window, crawls to safety after fiery crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - A driver escaped a car fire after crashing into a cement power pole in Ocala, officials said.

The crash was reported at 3:59 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard.

Ocala fire officials said the power appeared to be out in the area as they located a car on fire and two transformers lying on and beside the car.

The driver attempted to escape through the driver’s side passenger window before breaking the rear window and crawling out, officials said.

The driver was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

No other details have been released.

