Driver dies when dump truck overturns, catches fire on Pineda Causeway

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man died when the dump truck he was driving overturned and caught fire Monday afternoon on Pineda Causeway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a tire tread separated on the dump truck, causing the driver to lose control around noon.

The man died at the scene, the FHP said.

The crash caused a closure of the westbound lanes of Pineda Causeway near Tropical Trail.

Video and photos from the scene show thick back smoke billowing from the flame-engulfed truck. By the time the fire was extinguished, the open-boxed bed and frame were all that remained.

Traffic alert Brevard County: Fatal crash Pineda Causeway near Tropical Trail. Westbound lanes are closed for investigation. @BCFREMS pic.twitter.com/QFoaPWMmJo — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) October 7, 2019

