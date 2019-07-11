Driver killed in crash with big rig on US 27 in Lake County

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semitrailer in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 27 at Heritage Drive, south of the Florida Turnpike.

According to the FHP, a Chevrolet Impala and big rig were involved in the crash. The driver of the Impala was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead, troopers said.

Southbound lanes of U.S. 27 are blocked in the area.

No other details have been released.



