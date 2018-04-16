Driver killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-95 in Flagler, FHP says

A driver is killed on I-95 in Flagler County.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Flagler County was killed early Monday in a head-on crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 2:15 a.m. on I-95 south near Palm Coast Parkway.

The FHP said a Chevrolet Cobalt was headed north on I-95 south and struck a Hyundai Tucson head--on.

The driver of the Cobalt was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Tucson was taken to Halifax Hospital and is in critical condition.

Their names have not been released.

I-95 south was closed in the area but reopened around 7 a.m.

