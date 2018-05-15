Drunken driver crashed into Porsches at dealership, deputies say

MAITLAND, Fla. - A 24-year-old Apopka man was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and intentionally crashing into 11 cars at a Porsche dealership in Maitland, causing $100,000 in damage, deputies said.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Ryan Doolittle was arrested Saturday on charges of criminal mischief, DUI with property damage and assault on a registered nurse.

Sheriff's deputies said Doolittle crashed through a metal gate at the dealership at 9590 U.S. Highway 17-92 and crashed into several cars. According to a sheriff's report, Doolittle was "actively destroying multiple vehicles which are owned by Porsche as well as vehicles personally owned by private owners."

A deputy arrested Doolittle and said he noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath. The deputy said Doolittle also has slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was swaying as he walked.

Doolittle was taken to a hospital, where he threatened a nurse, saying, "I will kick the (expletive) out of you," according to the sheriff's report.

Doolittle was later taken to the Seminole County Jail.

