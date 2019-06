DeLAND, Fla. - A fatal crash forced officials to close I-4 in DeLand.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-4 west near U.S. 92 and Exit 192.

I-4 west was shut down in the area, but reopened around 9:35 a.m.

Details about the wreck have not been released.

