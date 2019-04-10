2 killed in Daytona Beach crash - A double fatal crash forced officials to close Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona Beach on Wednesday.

Deputies said the vehicle was speeding near U.S. Highway 92 and struck a tree. It was likely there for several hours before a passerby called in the crash around 7 a.m.

A man and a woman were partially ejected from a 2014 four-door Lincolm MKZ and died at the scene, according to Volusia County sheriff's deputy Jakari Young.

Deputies said the vehicle may have also been shot, but that's under investigation. No weapons were found in the car.

The victim have not been identified.

Tomoka Farms Road is shut down in both directions from U.S. 92 to Dunn Avenue. Williamson Boulevard can be used as an alternate route.

We are at the scene of a double fatal crash in Daytona Beach on Tomoka Farms RD between US 92 & Dunn Ave.

We working to get more details to find out what led to the crash. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/FNTNqWgyx3 — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) April 10, 2019

