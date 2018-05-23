Fatal crash investigated after car slams into dump truck on I-4

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A fatal crash closed I-4 late Tuesday in Seminole County.
The wreck was reported on I-4 east between state roads 434 and 436 in Altamonte Springs.
Officials said a car slammed into the back of a dump truck.
Details about the wreck have not been released.
Eastbound lanes of I-4 were closed for hours because of the crash but were later reopened.
[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]
Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.