Fatal crash investigated after car slams into dump truck on I-4

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A fatal crash closed I-4 late Tuesday in Seminole County.

The wreck was reported on I-4 east between state roads 434 and 436 in Altamonte Springs.

Officials said a car slammed into the back of a dump truck.

Details about the wreck have not been released.

Eastbound lanes of I-4 were closed for hours because of the crash but were later reopened.

