Man struck, killed while crossing I-95 in Volusia County

EDGEWATER, Fla. - A 39-year-old Palm Bay man was struck and killed early Monday while crossing Interstate 95 in Volusia County after he was involved in a crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-95 north at mile marker near Edgewater.

The FHP said the man crashed into a guardrail and his car became disabled.

As the man was crossing I-95, he was struck by a 2016 Hyundai driven by a 24-year-old Daytona Beach woman, the FHP said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges will be filed against the driver, according to an FHP report.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.