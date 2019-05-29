Semi hits, kills 75-year-old man, closing US 192 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash has prompted officials to close U.S. 192 in Osceola County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 75-year-old man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 192 near Big Sky Boulevard between Kissimmee and St. Cloud. Eastbound lanes of U.S. 192 are closed in the area.

Troopers said the man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by the big rig, which was driven by a 24-year-old Orlando man. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers can use Partin Settlement, Neptune Road and Lakeshore Boulevard as an alternate route.

