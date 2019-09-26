FedEx driver killed in head-on crash on Snow Hill Road in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A FedEx truck driver was killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 9:40 a.m. on Snow Hill Road at Winding River Lane.

According to the FHP, a 20-year-old Deltona man was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck north on Snow Hill Road when the vehicle traveled into the southbound lane for an unknown reason and hit the front of the truck.

The FedEx driver was taken to the Oviedo Medical Center, where he died, according to the FHP.

The Deltona man was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to an FHP report.

The crash is under investigation.

