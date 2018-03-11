FHP: Woman fatally hit by van while trying to cross Kissimmee road

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee woman is dead Sunday after she was hit while trying to cross the street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman, whose identity has not been released, had just gotten off a bus at 7 a.m. and was trying to cross from north to south on U.S. 192 when she walked in front of a westbound van.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

