Florida man gets 20 years for fatal crash while on meth

Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

BARTOW, Fla. - A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while high on methamphetamine.

The Ledger reports that Peter Higgins, 37, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to one count of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury and one count of driving without a license.

Authorities say Higgins was driving on a Lakeland road in February 2017 when he ran a red light and crashed into a truck. One of the truck's passengers, Jack Cairnes, 84, died at the scene.

The truck's driver and a passenger in Higgins' car were hospitalized.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.