Florida man struck, killed by pickup truck in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 31-year-old Florida man was struck and killed late Thursday in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Robert Michael Gassner, of Orange Lake, died in the wreck, which occurred around 11:15 p.m. on County Road 318 near NW 67 Court.

According to the FHP, a 28-year-old Willison man was driving a Ford F-250 west on C.R. 318 when he collided with Gassner, who was walking in the roadway.

Gassner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP said an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.