Florida sheriff fatally strikes pedestrian, deputies say

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida sheriff fatally struck a pedestrian who was crossing a highway Wednesday night, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast was driving from a board meeting around 9 p.m. when a pedestrian entered the outside traffic lane of U.S. Highway 19 in Hernando County in an attempt to cross.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.

Prendergast is cooperating with the Florida Highway Patrol investigation and agreed to submit to a blood draw, although alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the fatal crash.

"We will continue to update the public on the details of the investigation once more information is available. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the pedestrian during this difficult time," deputies said in a news release.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.