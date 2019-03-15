Hole swallows car after woman hits hydrant in DUI crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old Lady Lake woman faces DUI charges after she struck a fire hydrant in Marion County, causing her car to get stuck in an 8-foot hole, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said Alexandrea Runyon was arrested early Friday after the crash, which was reported around 2 a.m. at U.S. 441 and SE 156 Place.

According to troopers, Runyon was driving a 2004 Buick Century when she struck the hydrant on the north shoulder of the intersection.

The fire hydrant spewed water on the road, creating a hole about 20 feet in width and 8 feet deep, officials said. According to the FHP, the Buick Century became trapped at the bottom of the hole.

Runyon was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.

