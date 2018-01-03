Icy conditions close 50-mile stretch of I-10 in Florida

LEON COUNTY, Fla. - A 50-mile stretch of Interstate 10 has been closed in Florida because of icy conditions, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

I-10 is closed Wednesday in both directions from Tallahassee east to North County Road 53.

An Arctic blast is causing havoc across the United States, reaching into Florida, where a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow is expected in northern part of the state.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the FHP offered tips for driving in winter weather:

Stay put. Avoid driving, if at all possible. The safest place to be is off the roads.

Slow down. When roads are icy, vehicles don’t have the traction required to stop quickly.

Stay alert. When the temperature is near freezing, the roadway may look wet when in fact ice is forming.

Check tire inflation often. As temperatures drop, so can your tire pressure. Low tire pressure does not give tires better traction in icy conditions, it only makes them more vulnerable to damage.

Remember that bridges and overpasses are more prone to freezing in these types of conditions and will ice over first. Proceed with caution when driving in these areas.

Do not attempt to pass slower vehicles.

Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Gently apply brakes and accelerate at a slow speed.

Be patient and courteous. Driving in adverse weather conditions can be stressful.

Florida does not allow tire chains. Section 316.299, Florida Statutes, states that only tires with rubber studs designed to improve traction are permitted on public roadways.

The FHP will be monitoring roadways and bridges in 12-hour shifts to ensure they are safe for travel. If motorists observe any roadway problems or need assistance, they should dial *FHP(347).

