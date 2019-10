KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A juvenile riding a bike was struck by a car Monday morning in Kissimmee, police said.

The crash was reported on Fortune Avenue near Grande Boulevard.

According to Kissimmee police, the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other details, including the victim's age and sex, have been released.

