Florida driver accused of leaving dead passenger behind

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday night at a Kissimmee motel in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Kabir Richard Ramnarine, of Kissimmee, was arrested at the Apollo Inn on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, driving with a revoked license and vehicular homicide.

Ashley Ramnarine, 26, of Webster, died in the crash, which was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at San Lorenzo Road and Cortez Court, according to the FHP. Troopers said the relationship between the two was not immediately known.

According to the FHP, Kabir Richard Ramnarine was driving a Toyota four-door north on San Lorenzo Road and lost control of the car, which went off the road, struck a sign and hit a tree.

Ashley Ramnarine, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Kabir Richard Ramnarine ran away after the crash, troopers said.

He was later arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail, where he's being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.