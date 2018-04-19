UCF student hit, killed while running through traffic near Oviedo

Reuel Buchanan, 21, a UCF student, was hit and killed by a car in Seminole County on Wednesday April 18, 2018.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old University of Central Florida student running through traffic was struck and killed by a car in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Reuel Buchanan died in the crash, which was reported at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on Alafaya Trail near Carrigan Avenue near Oviedo.

According to the FHP, a 20-year-old Orange City man was driving a 2003 Toyota south on Alafaya when Buchanan ran into the direct path of the car.

Buchanan, who had been running through traffic, was struck by the car, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured and had the right of way, the FHP said.

News 6 has learned Buchanan was a mentor and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated at UCF.

The Florida Ques released this statement on Facebook:

"It is with a heavy heart that the Florida Statewide Organization - Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. communicate the passing of our dear brother, Reuel Buchanan (Spring '17, XTT, University of Central Florida). Please keep the Buchanan family, The XTT chapter, and the Eta Nu Ques in prayer. Bro. Reuel was a fine, young man, and was also a mentee through Eta Nu's Gentlemen of Influence program. Bro. Ruel was recently inducted into the Mighty 7th District Ques Honor Society and was the recipient of a Academic Excellence Award and the Founders Memorial Scholarship.Omega weeps... #LongLiveRu"

News 6 has reached out to UCF for a statement. Check back for updates.

No other details have been released.

