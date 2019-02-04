Man working on I-4 Ultimate project struck, killed by large pipe

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 59-year-old man was killed Monday when he was struck in the head by a large iron pipe while working on the I-4 Ultimate project, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the SGL employee was struck by an 18-inch by 20-foot pipe as it was being moved along Wymore Road.

The victim suffered a severe head injury and was unconscious when OCFR arrived, officials said.

The man was taken to Advent Health Orlando, where he died, according to Fire Rescue officials.

I-4 Ultimate is an at least six-year, $2 billion project that will transform a 21-mile stretch of the highway from Kirkman Road to State Road 434 through Central Florida. Feb. 15 marks the fourth year of the project, which officials recently said was 62 percent complete.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.