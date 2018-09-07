More changes for drivers getting on I-4 at Maitland Boulevard

Drivers who want to get on I-4 from Maitland Boulevard will need to get on an elevated ramp starting Saturday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Graphic: FDOT)

MAITLAND, Fla. - Drivers who use Maitland Boulevard traveling eastbound will notice significant changes Saturday if they plan on getting on Interstate 4.

Drivers traveling east on Maitland Boulevard, or State Road 414, will merge onto an elevated road before getting on I-4 east. The new entrance ramp to I-4 east is west of Keller Road on Maitland Boulevard.

"The access completely changes," FDOT spokesperson Jessica Ottaviano said. "You'll actually need to be getting on an elevated roadway way before you actually see the interchange of I-4."

FDOT leaders said the interim configuration will eliminate several traffic signals for drivers and is necessary to continue construction on east Maitland Boulevard and to connect interchange ramps.

About 13,000 drivers use that stretch of Maitland Boulevard every day.

The new changes do not affect those looking to merge westbound on I-4 from Maitland Boulevard.

FDOT said this is the first of several shifts this month for those drivers traveling eastbound on Maitland Boulevard.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.