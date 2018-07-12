More traffic jams in Orlando? I-4 Ultimate may be delayed by 8 months

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new report says the completion of the I-4 Ultimate project could be delayed by eight months.

The report, sent to investors, suggests the completion date could slip by as many as 245 days.

In the report, contractors blame a number of factors for the potential delay, including drilling and weather issues.

Construction of the 21-mile stretch of I-4 through Central Florida was originally scheduled to be completed in 2021.

The project is slated to cost at least $2.3 billion.



