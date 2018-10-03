Motorcyclist dies after going airborne during Daytona Beach crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash that sent him and his bike airborne in Daytona Beach, police said.

The fatal crash was reported near the intersection of Midway Avenue and Williamson Boulevard.

According to Daytona Beach police, the motorcyclist was heading west on Midway in the far left lane, and witnesses said he was speeding.

Police said the motorcyclist did not slow down for a right-hand curve in the road, lost control of his 2004 Suzuki and slammed into the center median curb, sending the man and his bike airborne before he struck a chain-link fence.

Daytona Beach police Officer Jakeem Heath performed CPR on the man, and an off-duty medic who was passing by stopped and rendered aid, officials said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he died, police said.

