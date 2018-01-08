Multi-vehicle crash snarls John Young Parkway in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A multi-vehicle crash has snarled rush-hour traffic Monday morning in Kissimmee.
The crash was reported around 6:45 a.m. on northbound John Young Parkway near Clay Street.
Video from Sky 6 shows at least five vehicles involved in the wreck.
Details about the crash, including whether anyone was injured, have not been released.
