Ormond Beach woman could face charges in fatal motorcycle crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 35-year-old Florida man was killed Wednesday while riding his motorcycle in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Michael Young, of Pamona Park, died in the crash, which was reported at 4:45 p.m. on State Road 40 at Shadow Crossing Boulevard.

The FHP said Young was driving a 2014 Suzuki west on S.R. 40 when Debra Marino, 64, of Ormond Beach, pulled her Chevrolet SUV into his direct path and hit him.

Young, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Charges are pending against Marino, who was not injured, troopers said.

