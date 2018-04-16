Police: Daytona woman, 87, dies after driver runs red light, T-bones her

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An 87-year-old woman died Monday after she was involved in a crash Sunday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers said Leanor Ackerson was driving north on Pelican Bay Drive around 8:47 a.m. when she tried to turn left onto Beville Road.

A 19-year-old man from Tennessee was driving east on Beville Road at the same time when he ran a red light and T-boned the driver's side of Ackerson's vehicle, police said.

Both drivers were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where Ackerson was pronounced dead Monday, according to police.

Daytona Beach police are still investigating the crash and have not said if the man will face charges.

This is a developing story.

