Possible sinkhole closes DeBary road

DeBARY, Fla. - Officials have closed a road in DeBary due to a large hole.

North Charles Richard Beall Boulevard, or U.S. Highway 17-92, is closed near Hollow Pine Drive.

The hole is 30 feet wide and 5 feet deep, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

"We're investigating it as a sinkhole," FDOT said in an email.

Traffic officials said drivers can take Highbanks Road east to Enterprise Road north to Saxon Boulevard west back to U.S. 17-92.

