Rollover crash blocks traffic on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Traffic on I-4 is blocked Saturday afternoon due to a rollover crash in Volusia County.

The crash happened around 4:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 113.

Volusia County Fire Rescue personnel said two cars were involved in the crash.

VCFR still had medical personnel at the scene assessing the accident, officials said. No information about any injuries was available.

Officials said the Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

At least one lane is blocked in the area due to police activity, traffic officials said.

