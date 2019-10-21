SUV driver killed in crash with school bus in Summerfield

Mario Tama/Getty Images

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. - A driver was killed Monday morning in a crash with a school bus in Summerfield, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash was reported around 8:40 a.m. on County Road 42 at Southeast 115th Avenue.

According to the FHP, a GMC Yukon struck a slowing or stopped school bus, which was traveling west on C.R. 42.

The driver of the SUV was killed, according to the FHP.

Two people on the bus were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.