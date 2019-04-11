Truck T-bones bus, causing chain-reaction crash in Tavares, police say

TAVARES, Fla. - A box truck T-boned a LakeXpress bus Thursday afternoon in Tavares, sending the bus into traffic and causing a chain-reaction crash, police said.

Tavares police said five vehicles were involved in the wreck, which was reported on Main Street near State Road 16.

Tavares police said several people were injured, but details about the victims are not known.

Main Street is closed in the area.

