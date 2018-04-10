What to do -- and what not to do -- when driving in the rain

ORLANDO, Fla. - With rain drenching the Orlando area on Tuesday, News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve Montiero shared several tips about driving in downpours.

Montiero said drivers should turn their headlights on, but not use their hazard lights.

"It's illegal to drive with your hazards on," he said. "Other drivers will think that your vehicle is stopped, creating a potential danger."

He also said drivers should not use cruise control and should slow down, keeping a safe distance from the vehicle in front of them.

"Distractions we need to eliminate include visual, manual and cognitive," Montiero said.

He said it's crucial when driving in the rain that motorists don't take their eyes off the road or hands off the steering wheel. Also, he said the only focus should be on driving, so don't let other thoughts distract you.

