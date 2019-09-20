Winter Springs police officer arrested on DUI charge

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A 28-year-old Winter Springs police officer was arrested early Friday on DUI charges, according to authorities.

Jeffrey Bender was arrested in Oviedo after breath tests showed he had a blood alcohol level as high as 0.185, above the legal limit of 0.08, according to a police report.

Oviedo police said officers were called to Alafaya Woods near Dees Drive for a reckless driver. The driver was identified as Bender, who had glassy, bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol, police said.

Bender was asked to complete field sobriety tests and had trouble keeping his balance, Oviedo police said.

Bender was arrested and taken to jail.

Winter Springs Police Chief Chris Deisler issued a written statement later in the day:

"Early this morning, I was made aware of the arrest of Ofc. Jeffrey Bender, a one-year officer of the Winter Springs Police Department, stemming from a DUI charge while off-duty in the city of Oviedo. The events leading up to this incident are of serious concern to me and a disappointment."

Deisler said an investigation into the incident will be conducted.

"We intend to follow a transparent investigative process and will provide additional details once they are available," he said.

Bender, who has been placed on administrative leave without pay, posted bond and was released from jail. He has a court date set for Oct. 15, according to online records.

