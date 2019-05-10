Woman killed in turnpike crash in Lake County

A woman was killed in a crash in Lake County, troopers say.

CLERMONT, Fla. - A woman was killed Friday in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 11:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the turnpike at State Road 50 in Clermont.

The FHP said two vehicles were involved in the crash. A woman who was driving one of the cars died at a hospital, troopers said. The other driver suffered minor injuries, according to the FHP.

Two southbound lanes are blocked in the area.

