Southwest flight diverted to Orlando over blown tire

ORLANDO, Fla. - A flight leaving Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Orlando because of a blown front tire.

Southwest flight 736 was heading to Denver when its tire blew upon departure. The diversion was made out of an abundance of caution, according to Southwest Airlines officials.

The flight landed safely and officials with the airline said it is working to get customers to their final destinations as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the blown tire is being addressed by the Southwest Technical Operations Team.

