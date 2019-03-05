Freak weather causes Norwegian cruise ship to list, injuring passengers

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Several passengers were injured when a Norwegian cruise ship listed during extremely rough weather, officials said.

The Miami-based cruise line said the Norwegian Escape heeled to its port side just before midnight Sunday.

"Several injuries were reported and those guests and crew received immediate attention or are being treated by the ship’s medical staff," Norwegian tweeted.

Details about the extent of the passengers' injuries have not been released.

Officials said the ship encountered unexpected weather in the form of a sudden, extreme gust of wind, estimated at 100 knots, which resulted in the ship listing quickly.

"The scariest s*** just happened on this cruise. Chairs, tables, glass, people went flying to one side of the ship," a passenger tweeted.

The ship set sail on a seven-night cruise to the Bahamas out of New York City and was en route to its first stop, Port Canaveral, when the incident occurred.

"There was no damage to the ship," officials said. "She remains fully operational and continues her scheduled itinerary."

The Escape will dock in Port Canaveral as planned and its itinerary is not expected to be affected, officials said.

