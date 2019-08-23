How does $30,000 and a break from work sound? This coffee company is offering

Have you been dreaming of taking time off work? We mean a substantial amount of time. What about bringing in around $30,000 at the same time?

It sounds too good to be true, but STōK coffee company wants you to do pretty much that.

The company is offering to pay up to $20,000 in paid travel expenses (all of it — flights, lodging, your experiences) and a $10,000 stipend.

There’s not a catch, either. But there are qualifications:

You must love taking photos, including selfies.

You’ve got to enjoy scrolling and posting on social media.

You can find any way to use #game.

If this sounds like you, you could take your trip of choice for two to four weeks, as long as it were between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.

STōK will choose three people to go on what it's calling a STōK-bbatical.

You have to apply for the opportunity before Labor Day on Sept. 2. You can do so by emailing SToK@icfnext.com. In 300 words or fewer, explain what you do for a living now and what you wish you could be doing with $30,000.

Good luck!

