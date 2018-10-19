Hurricanes could impact crowds during Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Thousands of motorcyclists from around the world are in Daytona Beach this weekend for the 26th Annual Biketoberfest.

Main Street was packed Friday, however, John Register said it wasn't like that earlier in the week, when he came down from South Carolina.

"We came down Wednesday and I said, 'Good grief, this place is a ghost town,'" Register said. "Last night, it got more crowded, much like tonight will be very crowded."

Officials with Biketoberfest said 100,000 people are expected to attend the four-day event. But they add many attendees visit from areas hit by hurricanes Florence and Michael, so those storms could impact how many people come out.

Still, officials said the event is expected to have a $44 million total economic impact.

"Yes, if you come, you'll spend money," attendee Ted Price said.

Inside a store called The Biker's Den, owner Rita Farhat helped customers design custom shirts.

She said this is their last big event of the year and they rely on the money they make this weekend to cover expenses for the remainder of the year.

Farhat said it looks like crowds are down this year, but they are much better than two years ago after Hurricane Matthew.

"It's fine. It's not a lot, but it's okay. We did expect more than this, but we have to accept the situation," Farhat said.

Business owners hope business will pick up as Biketoberfest rolls into the weekend.

