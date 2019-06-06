Norwegian Cruise Line halts all trips to Cuba

ORLANDO, Fla. - Norwegian Cruise Line says it will immediately stop all sailings to Cuba.

The change will impact thousands of people setting sail Saturday from Central Florida.

The Norwegian Sun has been making stops in Havana during its cruises from Port Canaveral.

The company says it will now take passengers to the Bahamas instead and is in the process of notifying passengers.

The change comes after President Donald Trump reversed relaxed travel rules for Cuba earlier this week as part of a push to cut off money to the communist island's government.

Several other cruise lines have also made itinerary changes.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.