Scare on JetBlue flight prompts emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A JetBlue flight made an emergency landing late Monday at Orlando International Airport after there was an issue aboard the plane.

Flight 1126, carrying 97 people from Fort Lauderdale to Raleigh, North Carolina, diverted to Orlando because of an apparent pressurization issue, OIA spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said.

Passengers said they noticed a burning smell shortly after takeoff.

The plane safely landed, but passengers had to wait at OIA for hours before taking off just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on the same plane.

No injuries were reported.

News 6 has called JetBlue for comment but has not heard back.

A scare for @JetBlue passengers on a flight to Raleigh forced to make an emergency landing in Orlando. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/IXHiV19YTm — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) April 16, 2019

