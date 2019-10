ORLANDO, Fla. - Operations have returned to normal at Orlando International Airport after a security scare Wednesday night.

Officials said someone made an "inappropriate comment" in the rental car area of the airport.

The remake led to the closure of the Terminal B garage as the bomb squad was called in to investigate.

Airport officials said the garage reopened about an hour later.

It's unclear if anyone is facing charges.

