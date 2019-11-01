This city is paying up $10,000 for new residents, remote workers

One foundation is so invested in its community that it created an initiative to get people to its city. So here's a calling to all you diverse, bright and driven people.

Why would someone want to do that? Well, according to Tulsa Remote, it is to enhance Tulsa, Oklahoma’s talented and successful workforce community for community building, collaboration and networking.

Simply put, Tulsa Remote just wants some great people to join the Tulsa community. And they want to pay $10,000 cash to those who get on board.

There really isn’t a catch, but there are some eligibility requirements. Here they are:

You must be able to move to Tulsa within six months.

You must be 18 years or older.

You must be eligible to work in the United States.

You either have a full-time remote job or are self-employed outside of Tulsa.

So yes, you're more than likely going to have to already be employed and working remotely, because they are truly just paying you to move to their city.

Some money will be given up front to ensure relocation expenses are covered. The lucky chosen ones will get a monthly stipend and will get the rest of the $10,000 when the first year is completed.

If you prefer to have a designated space to work, a dynamic coworking space in downtown will be provided. It’s a place where other local entrepreneurs, remote workers and digital nomads will be putting their nose to the grindstone, too.

Tulsa Remote has already curated local apartments, centered around the remote community in the heart of Tulsa.

Community building programs, events and meetups have already been designed to help you engage with organizations, local nonprofits and other people doing what you are.

If you’re thinking this sounds like a great opportunity but perhaps you don’t already have a remote job, you can check out Tulsa jobs here.

Currently, all 2019 participants have been selected, but Tulsa Remote will be back on the hunt soon. Click here to get updates so you can be one of the first to sign up.

