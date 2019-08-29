This website lets you rent boats, many of which even come with a captain

It seems as if there’s an Airbnb-type site for everything these days.

Have you heard of GetMyBoat, a site and mobile app families and groups of friends can use to rent out boats and hit the water?

It might be a fun, new activity for Labor Day weekend, just saying! Check out this river boat.

Photo provided by GetMyBoat

“Many of our rental options are charters, which include a boat captain, so no worries if no one has prior boating experience,” said Val Streif, a spokesperson for GetMyBoat.

That sounds like it's a step up from renting a boat at any local lake. Plus, being able to custom-tailor your options sounds nice, too.

About 130,000 boats are available in 184 countries.

There’s no guarantee that the perfect boat exists in your dream destination or on your local lake, but it’s worth a gander, right?

Streif said boats are available for all budgets and interests.

Also, if you’re a boat owner and you’d like to list yours, it’s free to do so.

Cool idea!

