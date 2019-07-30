New website lets you rent swimming pools by the hour for you and your friends

During the intense heat of summer it can be unbearable if you don't have a refreshing pool to cool off in, so that's why the new website Swimply is hoping to use what made Airbnb and Uber so popular and apply that to swimming pools -- so anybody can take a dip during summer.

Swimply allows users to look up private pools in major cities that are available to rent by the hour. It's a great way for people who don't own pools to have a little summer fun, and it gives pool owners a way to earn some extra income.

The company currently has pools available in 20 states across the United States, with more to come as the website becomes more popular.

The price to rent a pool by the hour isn't as expensive as you might believe.

Some pools that offer more amenities than just a pool (like Wi-Fi, hot tubs, saunas and flat-screen TVs) tend to go for $200 an hour, but there are plenty of pool rentals in and around Orlando that cost under $100 an hour. If you split the cost among a couple of friends it won't be wildly expensive.

If you are thinking of planning a private pool party and want to use Swimply, or you own a pool and want to make some extra cash on the side, check out Swimply's website here for more information.

